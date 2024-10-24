Shikhar Dhawan’s hilarious ‘Pankhe Wala Baba’ act goes viral, WATCH

Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan, one of the finest ODI openers in India has been entertaining audiences not only with his extra ordinary cricket playing skills, but also with his great sense of humor. This time he has became the center of public attention for his recent Instagram post.

Recently Shikhar Dhawan posted a video of mimicking the viral Karnataka’s viral Laddu Mutya Baba, aka ‘fan wale baba’. He is seen sitting on top of a chair and acting like the fan wala baba does. There are also 3 other people seen balancing the chair he was sitting on. Dhawan recreates the whole act of stopping a slow moving fan with his hands, and goes ahead to bless the two other people who were acting like they are possessed. He is even wearing a check shirts similar to the viral fan wala baba wears. He captioned the video as, “Fan waale Baba ki jai ho.”

The video has amassed over millions of views and furry of comments within few hours of being posted. Fans have already given the winner of the trend award to Sikhar Dhawan.

The laddu Mutya Baba, from Karnataka, has recently became popular after his video of stopping a ceiling fan with his bare hand went viral. He is also know as the fan wala baba on social media. Reportedly, the baba who is currently going viral is not actually the original Laddu Mutya Baba, he is a priest from the temple.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Shikhar Dhawan best comedian is on top.”

Another user commented, “Bro single-handedly roasted all babas.”

WATCH the viral video here: