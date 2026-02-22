Shikhar Dhawan ties the knot with Sophie Shine in private Delhi ceremony

Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has married his partner Sophie Shine in a private wedding ceremony held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, sources close to the couple confirmed.

The wedding was a low-key affair, attended only by close family members and a handful of friends, with the couple choosing to keep the celebrations away from public attention. The ceremony took place in the Delhi-NCR region, and photographs from the event later surfaced on social media.

For the wedding, Dhawan wore a cream-toned traditional sherwani, while Sophie opted for an elegant lehenga, with both outfits designed by noted Indian couturier Manish Malhotra. The visuals reflected a blend of understated luxury and traditional aesthetics.

Dhawan and Sophie had made their relationship public in mid-2025, after being spotted together on multiple occasions, including during international cricket events. The couple announced their engagement in January 2026, sparking widespread congratulations from fans and members of the cricket fraternity.

Sophie Shine, who is originally from Ireland, is a corporate professional with experience in marketing and financial consulting. She has also been associated with Dhawan’s off-field initiatives, including his sports ventures and philanthropic work through the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

This is Dhawan’s second marriage. He was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he has a son, Zoravar. The couple legally separated in 2023 after over a decade of marriage.

Following the wedding, messages congratulating the newlyweds poured in from fellow cricketers, celebrities, and fans, marking the occasion as a fresh personal beginning for the former India opener, who remains one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cricket.

