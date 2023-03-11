Shiffrin equals Stenmark’s record with 86th World Cup title

Geneva: American Mikaela Shiffrin won a record-tying title in giant slalom at the World Cup in Are, Sweden, collecting her 86th World Cup win at the age of 27.

The American took an early lead in the first run and dominated the second to finish 0.64 seconds ahead of Federice Brignone of Italy for the victory, reports Xinhua news agency.

The win also matched the all-time world record of the most FIS Alpine World Cup race victories, set by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

Shiffrin has already broken the world record for female skiers when she won her 83rd FIS World Cup race on January 24. She has a chance to break Stenmark’s all-time record in the slalom event on Saturday.