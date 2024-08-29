Shaheen Afridi dropped from Pakistan’s playing 11, confirms coach Jason Gillespie

New Delhi: Shaheen Afridi has been dropped from Pakistan’s first eleven against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test, confirmed coach Jason Gillespie. Pakistan cricket team has excluded left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah from its 12-man probable team ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.

The test is scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan must win the second Test to draw the series, and anything less than that will mean they would concede the series to Bangladesh.

With Shaheen going out, Pakistan have drafted in leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and left-arm fast-bowler Mir Hamza in their 12-man squad. Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie stated in the pre-match press conference that Shaheen has been given some feedback on his bowling, and added that he is also granted leave to spend quality time with family.

During the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi, Shaheen picked two wickets in the first innings, but claimed no scalps in the second innings, as the visitors’ beat Pakistan for the first time with a ten-wicket victory.

On the fourth day of the match, Shaheen became father to a baby boy named Aliyaar. “Shaheen’s missed out this game. We’ve had a good conversation with him, and he fully understands and appreciates the thinking behind it. Shaheen’s been given some feedback. He’s working on some things with his bowling to be as effective as he possibly can be.”

“Shaheen’s had an interesting last couple of weeks. He’s a new father. We’re seeing an opportunity where we’re able to allow him to go and spend some time with his family as well.” “He’s working really well with Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach). We want to see Shaheen at his best because we’ve got a lot of cricket in all formats and Shaheen’s going to play a really big role in that.”

Pakistan’s decision to include Abrar comes after they fielded four fast bowlers who failed to leave a mark collectively. Ironically, Bangladesh fielded spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who shot out Pakistan for 146 in the second innings to set up a memorable ten-wicket win. Pakistan 12-man squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad (With Inputs From: IANS)