Shah Rukh Khan tweets of “happiness and joy” on Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL Debut

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, played his first IPL match for the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Ever since his name was announced under the playing XI for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, fans, former cricketers, and experts took to social media to share their blessings and suggestions for the young uncapped Indian all-rounder. Even the Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the owners of the KKR franchise, took to his Twitter to share his views on Arjun’s debut.

“As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friend’s son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

The 23-year-old player opened the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians and played two impressive overs. He gave away 17 runs without taking a wicket. He was bested by a six and a four by KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer, who continued to complete his maiden IPL century later in the innings.