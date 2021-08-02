Shah Rukh Khan channels Chak De India’s Kabir Khan in message on success of women’s hockey team

By WCE 5
Shah Rukh Khan Kabir Khan on success of women's hockey team
Photo: Twitter/ @SjoerdMarijne

Indian women’s hockey scripted a historic moment of their own by making their maiden entry into the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday. Following this huge achievement, many people came up celebrating the victory.

On Monday morning, coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted a picture with the Indian team after it had advanced to the semi finals of the Tokyo Olympics. “Sorry family , I coming again later,” he wrote in the tweet.

