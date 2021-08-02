Shah Rukh Khan channels Chak De India’s Kabir Khan in message on success of women’s hockey team

Indian women’s hockey scripted a historic moment of their own by making their maiden entry into the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday. Following this huge achievement, many people came up celebrating the victory.

On Monday morning, coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted a picture with the Indian team after it had advanced to the semi finals of the Tokyo Olympics. “Sorry family , I coming again later,” he wrote in the tweet.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Retweeting the picture, super star Shah Rukh Khan, who had earned huge fame for his role as Indian woman hockey team coach Kabir Khan in the blockbuster movie ‘Chak De! India’ wrote, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.” He referred to his role in the Bollywood film Chak De! India in the tweet.

Reacting to Shah Rukh’s tweet, Sjoerd said, “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.”