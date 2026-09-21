Shafali Verma’s terrific century takes India into Asian Games final

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New Delhi: Opening batter Shafali Verma’s unbeatable century helped India beat Bangladesh by 114 runs in women’s cricket semi-final of Asian Games on Sunday.

As per reports, Shafali scored 100 not out off 49 balls, with three fours and nine sixes. With this, she became the first cricketer to score a century in Asian Games women’s cricket.

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Meanwhile, Bangladesh didn’t have a good outing in the chase, and were all-out for 81 in 14.5 overs.

With this, India has now qualified for the gold medal match, where they will compete against Sri Lanka on September 22.