Shafali Verma achieves feat in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Pakistan

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New Delhi: Shafali Verma, India’s opening batter, achieved a significant record for India in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Pakistan on 5 September in Dubai.

It is worth noting that it was for reaching the 3000 runs mark in the Women’s T20 International cricket, and she was the fastest and the youngest batter to achieve this.

Verma was only seven runs short of that particular landmark and struck seven runs off the first two balls of the India innings and achieved that target aged 22 years and 220 days when she became the youngest player in women’s cricket to record 3,000 WT20I runs.

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She also holds the record for the fastest 3,000 WT20I runs, breaking Alyssa Healy’s previously held record set at 117 innings, by reaching it in 113 innings. Smriti Mandhana previously held the record at 122 innings.

The mark was achieved in an Indian triumph. Bowling out Pakistan for 55 runs, India gunned down the target, winning the match by 7 wickets.