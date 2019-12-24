Senior National Volleyball Championship at KIIT from Dec 25

Bhubaneswar: The 68th Senior National Volleyball Championship for both men and women is going to start from December 25, 2019. It was intimated in a press meet here on Monday. This is for the first time that the championship is being held in Odisha. The tournament will continue till January 2, 2020.

About 70 teams from all the states and Union territories of the country will participate in the championship, which includes more than 1200 players, coaches, and officials.

KIIT Deemed to be University is hosting this national championship in association with the Volleyball Federation of India and Odisha Volleyball Association.

All the matches will be played in the multi-facility indoor stadium of KIIT University on its campus.

Founder of KIIT, KISS and President, Organizing Committee Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta; Er. Subodh Kumar Routray, President Odisha Volleyball Association; Sanjay Kumar Das, Working President, Odisha Volleyball Association and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director Sports, KIIT Deemed to be University were present in the press meet.

KIIT has been given the chance to organize the tournament since it is equipped with ample amenities and infrastructure for sports. It has been learned that KIIT is the only educational institute with such huge facilities.

While Bhubaneswar has been assumed lately as the sports capital of the country, KIIT has many contributions towards achieving this feat. Not only in Volleyball, but the university has also been promoting games and sports as well as sportspersons related to other sports.