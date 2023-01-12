Second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka to be held today in Kolkata

Kolkata: The second One Day International match between India and Sri Lanka will be played today. India is hoping to bag another win against Sri Lanka. The second ODI match will be played in Ede Gardens, Kolkata. It will start at 1:30 AM, Indian Standard Time.

India won the first match by 67 runs. Fans of the game are expecting another spectacular century from Virat Kohli. It is being predicted that if Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have a good opening partnership, then India can score big.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will play in the fourth and fifth spot. The possibility of KL Rahul playing as wicket keeper is high as well. Mhd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Mallick, and Hardik Pandya will be the bowlers to look out for.

On the other hand, there is a lot of pressure on Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka. Even though he had managed to score a century all by himself in the last match, the did still could not win. Team Sri Lanka is eyeing the win today to balance the scores.