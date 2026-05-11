Scotland announces squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in June

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Edinburgh: Veteran Kathryn Bryce will lead a fifteen-strong party to the tournament in England, which includes Blaze teammate Kirstie Gordon, who is available for selection for Scotland for the first time since 2017.

Three members of the Scotland U19 squad that competed at the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2025 are included – bowler Gabriella Fontenla, wicketkeeper-batter Pippa Sproul and uncapped pace bowler Maisie Maceira, according to a media statement by Cricket Scotland.

The Scots face hosts England and local rivals Ireland in Group B, along with West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, in what is their second successive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Scotland’s opening match is against Ireland at Old Trafford on June 13.

Craig Wallace, Scotland Women’s Head Coach, said, “It was hugely difficult to select a fifteen, but that’s a testament to the growth and success of the women’s game in Scotland over the last few years. The depth we have now to choose from is incredible and every selection is enjoyable, but really tough. I think we’ve got a really good balance in the squad in terms of what we think we need to succeed in this tournament.”

“Kirstie’s decision to come back home and choose to play for Scotland again shows just how far the team have progressed to, and it’s great for our players to have the chance to play with one of the best in the world,” Wallace added.

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Scotland made their way into the upcoming tournament in England via the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, where they made it into the Super Six after finishing second in Group B behind fellow European side, the Netherlands, according to ICC.

Despite losing to Bangladesh, Scotland managed to secure key wins over Ireland and the USA in the Super Six, and finished in third place in the Global Qualifier, thus securing their place for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Scotland Squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup:

Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul.

(ANI)

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