Sanju Samson surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in historic T20 World Cup run-chase

Kolkata: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson surpassed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in historic T20 World Cup run-chase as he scored an unbeaten 97 runs and a not out which included 12 boundaries and four sixes. Now he stands beside his seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the elite list.

India has also booked seat in the semi-finals of the tournament as it defeated West Indies with an outstanding score of 199 runs with 5 wickets down.

Samson with his unbeatable score that also helped India to have its big win in yesterday’s match has made him surpass Kohli’s score of 82 not out in the year 2016 with Australia and 2022 against Pakistan.

This milestone was achieved by Samson during India’s quarterfinal match against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata which was 52nd match of the tournament. He is rolled in the team as opener batsman and for the first time he remained not out till the end.

India made history by scoring highest run chase ever made by the Indian cricket team in T20 World Cup. Previous highest run chase by India in T20 World Cup is in the year 2014 with a score of 173 while playing against South Africa. In 2016, India played against Australia and made a run chase of 161. And the last before the present was in 2022 with a run chase of 160 runs against Pakistan. A fact is to be noted that King Kohli was the key performer in all the matches with not out tag.