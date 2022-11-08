Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik getting separated 12 years after marriage!

Speculations are ripe that India tennis ace Sania Mirza is getting separated from her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

It is to be noted here that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had won everyone’s hearts with their India-Pakistan romance when they tied the knot in 2010. The celebrity couple has now a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

However, as per the media report, things are not well between the duo after Shoaib allegedly cheated on her during one of his TV shows. If media reports are to be believed, both of them are living separately for a while now.

And now, Sania Mirza’s cryptic post on her Instagram page has added more fuel to their speculations over their divorce. “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah,” she reportedly wrote on her Instagram handle.

Sania Mirza Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/BBKEztyCa6 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 6, 2022

Earlier a few days back too, the Indian tennis star had shared a picture with her son and captioned it “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”