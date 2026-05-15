Sangram Singh set for historic Asia Championship MMA clash against Pakistan’s Abid Ali

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New Delhi: Indian MMA star and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh is set to create history once again as he prepares for his fourth professional MMA bout at the Malaysia Strike MMA Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a landmark moment for Indian mixed martial arts, Sangram will become the first Indian fighter to compete for the prestigious Asia Championship title, according to a release.

The highly anticipated bout is scheduled to take place on July 19, where Sangram Singh will face experienced Pakistani MMA fighter Abid Ali, who has already secured several victories in international MMA competitions. The invitation for the championship was extended by Malaysia Strike MMA Championship organiser Muhammad Lukman Hakim Bin Abdullah to Sangram Singh and his coach, Bhupesh Kumar.

Sangram accepted the invitation, calling it a proud moment not only for him but also for India. Interestingly, Sangram Singh began his MMA journey against another Pakistani fighter, Ali Raza Nasir, at the GAMMA International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, where he secured a dominant second-round victory. Now his fourth MMA appearance will once again see him face a Pakistani opponent on the international stage.

Between these two bouts, Sangram defeated Tunisian fighter Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands before the fight could reach the second round. Most recently, he created history in Buenos Aires, Argentina, by defeating French fighter Florian Caudier in just 1 minute and 45 seconds, becoming the first Indian to win an MMA fight in Argentina. At 42, Sangram Singh continues to challenge much younger opponents, often competing against fighters 15 to 16 years younger than him.

Speaking about the upcoming challenge, Sangram said, “I may not know much about Abid Ali’s age right now, but I know he is an experienced fighter who has won many MMA bouts. Representing India at the Malaysia Strike MMA Championship for the Asian Championship title is a matter of immense pride for me.” Sangram further revealed that he will compete in the 83-89 kg weight category for this bout.

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He acknowledged the pressure surrounding an India-Pakistan sporting contest but added that the challenge excites him even more. “Whenever India and Pakistan compete, emotions are naturally high because fans from both countries always want their side to win. There is pressure but there is also excitement. This is a huge challenge for me and I am preparing with complete focus,” the Indian Wrestler added.

“This fight is not just important for Sangram Singh but also for the growth of Indian MMA on the global stage” said Amitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of LegaXy. “Competing for a Malaysia Strike MMA Championship title reflects how Indian athletes are now making their mark internationally across combat sports,” he added. Apart from his achievements in combat sports, Sangram Singh is also the brand ambassador of the Government of India’s Fit India Movement initiative under the Ministry of Sports.

Before transitioning into MMA he represented India as an international level Greco-Roman wrestler and spent several years training in the national camp. He later moved into professional wrestling, acting and motivational speaking before making a successful entry into MMA.

Sangram Singh, born in Rohtak, Haryana, overcame severe rheumatoid arthritis during childhood before building a successful wrestling career. He is a Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, a Fit India icon, and one of India’s leading faces in professional combat sports.

(ANI)

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