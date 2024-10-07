Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as the head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team

New Delhi: Legendary batter Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team said reports on Monday.

According to the notice the, “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team.”

Further the notice read, “The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the ‘interim head coach.’.”

“The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026,” the notice clearly informed.

SEE THE OFFICIAL LETTER HERE: