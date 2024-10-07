Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as the head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team

By Sudeshna Panda
Sanath Jayasuriya

New Delhi: Legendary batter Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team said reports on Monday.

According to the notice the, “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team.”

Further the notice read, “The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the ‘interim head coach.’.”

“The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026,” the notice clearly informed.

SEE THE OFFICIAL LETTER HERE:

Also Read: WATCH: Legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara visits Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata
You might also like

WATCH: Legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara visits Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets with 49 balls to…

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Sharjah

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ind vs Pak: Pakistan choose to bat first, India…