Samson, Abhishek, Kishan, Dube’s blitz lead India to record 255/6 in T20 World Cup final against New Zealand

Ahmedabad: Majestic fifties from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and a late cameo from Shivam Dube propelled India to a massive 255/6 against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India posted the highest total ever in the final of a T20 World Cup. Dube slammed an unbeaten 26 off just 8 balls. He smashed James Neesham for 24 runs in the final over.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India in Ahmedabad.

India’s opening duo, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, have exposed New Zealand’s lack of big-match experience in the powerplay.

After a watchful first couple of overs, India hit top gear, clobbering 24 in the fourth over as Samson-Sharma became the first opening duo to score a 50+ stand in a T20 World Cup final.

The Black Caps’ pacers, including Matt Henry, have struggled to maintain a steady line, with Henry conceding four wides in the fifth over.

This led to New Zealand bowling eight extra deliveries in the powerplay, the most they’ve ever done in T20Is. Samson and Sharma have capitalised on this, scoring 92 runs in the power play, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup match.

Abhishek Sharma blasted an 18-ball fifty, and the duo became the first opening pair to score a 50+ stand in a T20 World Cup final.

Though Sharma wasn’t in the best of form at the start of the World Cup. Sharma rose to the occasion in the final, bringing up the fastest 50 of the tournament in just 18 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes.

Rachin Ravindra provided his team with the breakthrough as he had Sharma nicked to the wicketkeeper. However, the 98-run opening stand, with Sharma contributing 52 off 21, may have well set India up for another big score.

Even after losing the wicket, India kept up the relentless pace. Samson and Ishan Kishan have put on 93 off just 41 balls for the second wicket, taking India to 191/1 in 14 overs.

Samson continued his incredible form, scoring a half-century in the T20 World Cup final, his third consecutive in the tournament. He became the third player to achieve this feat in a semi-final and final.

New Zealand’s pace-heavy attack, featuring Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, struggled to contain India’s aggressive batting, with Ferguson conceding 48 runs in two overs.

One James Neesham over put the brakes on India. Neesham gave a much needed break through over to New Zealand as he removed Samson, Kishan, and Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav on a golden duck in the 16th over, as India slipped from 203/2 to 204/4.

Kiwi’s pulled back the scoring rate after the 16th over. Veteran seamer Henry, in his last over, opened his wicket tally after he removed Hardik Pandya for 18 runs.

India’s crisis man delivered yet again with his big hits in the final over. India finished on 255/5, six runs short of the highest T20 WC score.

For New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner again bowled a decent spell; he went wicketless but gave away only 33 runs in his 4 overs, while the rest of the Kiwis’ bowlers took a hammering from Indian batters.

Brief score: India 255/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54; James Neesham 3/46). Vs New Zealand.

(ANI)