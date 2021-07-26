Badminton ace Saina Nehwal’s spiritual visit to Prayagraj, Varanasi

Saina Nehwal
Prayagraj/Varanasi (UP): International badminton player Saina Nehwal and her husband and shuttler, Parupalli Kashyap, offered special prayers after a holy dip at the Sangam on Guru Purnima day and also visited Varanasi before returning to Delhi.

The visit was kept a closely-guarded secret and the couple flew back on Sunday evening.

The couple stayed at their guru’s home in Prayagraj and then drove down to Varanasi to offer prayers.

Laloo Mittal, president of Akhil Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal, who accompanied the couple to the Ganga ghat, said, “Saina and her husband realized their spiritual dream in Prayagraj and Varanasi and were charmed by the ambience of the cities.”

During a steamer ride on the Yamuna, Saina spotted the Mankameshwar temple and Akshayvat at the quila ghat and stepped out to visit these sites.

Saina also performed Ganga puja and ‘aarti’ along with her spiritual guru, Vinod Kumar Ojha.

“She came to Prayagraj to participate in Maa Baglamukhi puja and yajna at her guru’s home in Shantipuram. She also met select citizens,” he said.

