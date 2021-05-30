New Delhi: Even as a Delhi Court on Saturday sent two time olympian and star wrestler Sushil Kumar to four-day police custody, the Delhi Police Crime Branch is still looking for three more persons in connection with its probe into the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

A senior Delhi Police official related to probe said, that the police has till date arrested nine people in connection with the murder case.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two werestlers — Rohit and Vijender after their role in the murder case emerged.

Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 23 from Delhi after he was on the run for 18 days since May 4. He was involved in the murder of Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Dhankar was allegedly thrashed by several people in Chhatrasal Stadium over a minor tiff. He later succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday evening, the Crime Branch sleuths had taken Sushil Kumar to Haryana and Chandigarh and was questioned about the places where he stayed during his run and who all were the persons who helped him in getting shelter.

Sushil Kumar has reportedly shared several names during his questioning. The Olympian was quietly taken to Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday evening and returned to the national capital on Friday morning.

A crime branch source said that on the basis of the revelations by Sushil Kumar, the police is looking for Vinod Pradhan, Pradeep a.k.a. Bablu and Praveen a.k.a. Choti in connection with the murder case.

The source said that all three were present during the incident at Chhatrasal Stadium. Police also recovered a double barrel gun from a vehicle that was recovered from the stadium premises.

He said that the double barrel gun belonged to Pradhan.

The source said all the three people belong to Jhajjar district in Haryana and police is collecting information about their whereabouts.

Delhi Police has already arrested several people belonging to Neeraj Bawana and Kala Asauda gangs in connection with the murder of Dhankar.

Earlier, a Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Sushil Kumar. Delhi Police had also issued a lookout notice for Kumar who won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The source also said that Prince, a friend of Sushil Kumar who shot the video of thrashing of Dhankar has turned a witness in the case.