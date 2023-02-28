Sachin Tendulkar’s life-sized statue to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: A life-size statue of Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar will be installed at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, his home ground.

The officials at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) are hoping to unveil the statue on April 23, 2023 on the eve of Tendulkar’s 50th birthday.

The MCA president Amol Kale said that it will be the first statue at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

On his life-size statue being erected inside Wankhede stadium,Sachin Tendulkar says, “Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, “Pleasant surprise. My career started here. It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup. All big moments, most of them, happened here.”

Tendulkar, played 200 Test matches and 463 One-day internationals for India. Tendulkar has also the most number of international centuries to his name and is the only one to score 100 tons (49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests).