Sachin Tendulkar pays homage at Hazratbal shrine, Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar during J&K visit

Srinagar: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is on a J&K visit, paid obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine and the Shankaracharya temple on Thursday after starting his day with a shikara ride in Srinagar’s Dal Lake.

Sachin spent over an hour on the Dal Lake while many joy riding locals and tourists used the opportunity to see him boating beside them.

He later went to pay obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine – the holiest Muslim shrine in J&K housing the Holy Relic of the Prophet – on the outskirts of Srinagar.

He was received warmly by the ‘Imam’ (Muslim Priest) at the shrine and prayed for peace and progress of the country.

When news about his arrival spread in the area, people gathered around to have a glimpse of the legendary cricketer.

Sachin then went to the Sancharacharya temple — highly revered Shiv temple of Kashmir — atop the hill in Srinagar.

He prayed at the temple for sometime and later went back to Taj Vivanta resort by the banks of the Dal Lake where he is staying together with his wife, Anjali and daughter Sara. In the morning, Anjali went for some shopping to the Polo View market in Srinagar where local shawls, dresses, walnut wooden items, and papier mache products are sold.

While in Dal Lake, Sachin also went to a houseboat called ‘Sakoon’ where he watched local musicians for sometime. He went to local restaurant, the Lake View Hotel, for dinner.