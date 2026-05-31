Sachin Tendulkar hails “truly special” Sooryavanshi, urges patience and freedom for teen sensation

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Mumbai: ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar has lavished praise on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, describing the 15-year-old as “truly special” and cautioning against interfering with his natural game.

Sooryavanshi enjoyed a remarkable season for Rajasthan Royals, amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31. The youngster also smashed 72 sixes during the tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.

Speaking at the Cricinfo Honours in Mumbai, where he was named the ‘Best Men’s International Batter of the 21st Century,’ Tendulkar said Sooryavanshi’s batting had left a lasting impression on him.

“Everyone is talking about Sooryavanshi, and I watched him bat – it was magnificent,” Tendulkar said, as per ESPNcricinfo. “I mean, he is something truly special. And not just the ability to hit the ball, but what also fascinated me was the wrist work that he has.

“To be able to play in all directions of the ground, you need good wrist work. And he is not slogging the ball. He is just picking the line and length earlier than the rest of the guys, and he is able to clear the rope comfortably,” he added.

While acknowledging the excitement around the youngster’s future, Tendulkar stressed the importance of allowing him to develop naturally rather than burdening him with expectations.

“I would tell him to just be himself,” he said. “There is always a first time. In Test cricket, along with age, he will learn how to deal with various challenges. [It’s about] having a solution-oriented mindset. Problems are always going to be there. Problems will be there till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face. The bowler is asking a question with every ball. Now, what solutions do you find? He’s kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do, and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts,” Tendulkar said.

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Tendulkar added that overloading the youngster with advice could hamper the instincts that have made him such an exciting prospect.

“The way he sees the ball and the way he responds to that, if that signal is interrupted – if you put a lot of hurdles in between that by telling him multiple things – that’s where the real challenge would be. I would give him the freedom to go out and bat the way he does. Along with time, he will learn to deal with other challenges of the game,” he said.

The former India captain also expressed hope that Sooryavanshi would eventually make his mark in Test cricket but urged fans and experts alike to remain patient and allow selectors to make decisions about his progression.

“Not just me, but everyone would want to see him [playing Test cricket] at some stage. I don’t know when that is going to happen. But an exciting talent needs encouragement. And if he’s doing well, then we need to encourage and support him and enjoy above all and not put pressure on him constantly, you know, he should play this, or he shouldn’t be doing this, or he should be picked in whatever squad. Leave that to the guys [selectors] who are responsible for that,” the veteran concluded.

Sooryavanshi’s explosive performances have made him one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country, with many viewing him as a future star across formats for India.

(Source: ANI)