SA cricket team arrives in Kolkata, received by CAB officials

Kolkata: The South African cricket team went through the necessary health protocols after their arrival in Kolkata on Monday and officials of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) received them, the association said in a statement.

The CAB said that it had got to know of the Proteas’ travel plans on Sunday evening and made arrangements to receive them.

“We immediately led by our President Avishek Dalmiya received them at a five-star facility. They went through the necessary health protocols going through thermal guns,” said the association in its statement.

“Our local managers and a team of doctors from Woodlands are at the hotel to help if any exigencies happen. Their team is accompanied by a doctor and they leave by 5.30 a.m. in the morning tomorrow.”

South Africa were to play India in a three-match ODI series. The first match in Dharamsala was washed out while the second and third were eventually postponed due to the rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic.