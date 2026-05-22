Ruturaj Gaikwad fined Rs 24 lakh; rest of CSK players also penalised for second slow over-rate offence in IPL 2026 season

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Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined Rs 24 lakh after the team was found to have maintained a slow over-rate for the second time in the tournament in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The rest of the playing 11 and CSK’s Impact Players have also been fined for the slow over-rate offence.

IPL, in a statement, said that Gaikwad has been fined Rs 24 lakh after the team was found guilty of a second slow over-rate offence of IPL 2026 during their match against the Gujarat Titans. The rest of the playing 11, including the Impact Player, were also fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fee, whichever is lower.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 66 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” the IPL statement reads.

“As this was his team’s second offence (first offence in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement adds further.

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Coming to the GT vs CSK match, Gujarat Titans delivered a dominant 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings, powered by a strong all-round performance.

Batting first, GT posted 229/4, with key contributions from Shubman Gill (64), Sai Sudharsan (84), and Jos Buttler (57*), after a blazing opening partnership and consistent scoring through the innings.

In response, CSK were bundled out for 140, with early strikes from Mohammed Siraj (three wickets) setting the tone, while Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan also picked up three wickets each. Despite a quickfire 47 from Shivam Dube, CSK collapsed soon after and were bowled out inside 20 overs. The loss ended CSK’s campaign in the IPL 2026 as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive time in the tournament.

(Source: ANI)