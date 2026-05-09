RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history; Becomes fastest batter to slam 100 sixes in T20I

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Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history in men’s T20 history, shattering records by becoming the fastest and youngest player to reach 100 sixes, in just 29 innings.

He also set a record for the fastest player to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced, getting there in just 514 deliveries.

RR’s young batting sensation achieved this feat in his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur on Saturday night.

Facing Mohammed Siraj, Sooryavanshi began aggressively, launching the very first delivery he faced for a massive six over long-on.

He maintained his attacking intent throughout the powerplay, racing to 36 off just 16 balls with three fours and three sixes in a blistering cameo at the top of the order. However, Siraj eventually struck back to have the final word in an entertaining duel.

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Sooryavanshi has been the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 IPL season, amassing 440 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 40.00 and a blistering strike rate of 236.55. His tally includes one century and two half-centuries.

Coming to the match, fluent fifties from captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, along with a late flourish from Washington Sundar, guided GT to a massive 229/4 in 20 overs against RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Put in to bat by RR’s stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal, stepping in for the injured Riyan Parag, the Titans were propelled to a 200+ total by fifties from captain Gill (84 off 44 balls), Sudharsan (55 off 36 balls) and a late cameo of 37* off 20 balls from Sundar.

(Source: ANI)