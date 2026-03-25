Royal Challengers Bengaluru breaks all record and is sold at over Rs 16,000 crore

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New Delhi: IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) breaks all records as it gets sold at over Rs 16,000 crore to an Aditya Birla led Group and become the first franchise to be sold at a such a valuation.

The consortium will acquire 100 percent of the franchise’s stake. The chairman of the franchise will be Aryaman Vikram Birla, who is the director of the Aditya Birla Group and the Vice Chairman will be Satyan Gajwani of The Times of India Group.

Recently, The IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise was reportedly completely sold to a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani at a price of Rs 15,286 crore.

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Kal Somani owns enterprises in education technology, data privacy, AI governance and sports technology. He is also the founder of global giants such as IntraEdge, Truyo, Truyo.AI and Academian. He is also the co-owner of Motor City Golf Club and is an early investor in TMRW Sports and TGL Golf League.

Earlier Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was sold to Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group at Rs 94 crore and Torrent group acquired 67 percent stake of Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rs 57.5 crore.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals becomes first IPL franchise to be sold for more than Rs 15,000 crore