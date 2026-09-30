Rohit Sharma Joins Elite 12,000-Run Club in ODIs, Becomes 3rd Indian to Achieve Milestone, Watch

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New Delhi: Indian batting stalwart Rohit Sharma added another major milestone to his illustrious career on Wednesday as he completed 12,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Rohit achieved the landmark during the second ODI against the West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. He reached the milestone with his 73rd run of the innings, taking a single off Roston Chase.

The other six players in the elite 12,000-run club are Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene.

Rohit reached 12,000 ODI runs in his 282nd innings, making him the second-fastest batter to achieve the milestone. Virat Kohli remains the fastest, having reached the mark in 242 innings, while Tendulkar required 300 innings.

The 39-year-old entered Wednesday’s encounter needing 73 runs to complete 12,000 ODI runs. Before the match, he had accumulated 11,927 runs from 289 ODIs, including 34 centuries and 62 half-centuries.

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Rohit’s latest achievement adds another chapter to a remarkable ODI career in which he has established himself as one of India’s most successful opening batters. Known for his aggressive stroke play and ability to produce big innings, the ‘Hitman’ has been a key figure in India’s ODI batting line-up for well over a decade.

The milestone came as India chased a massive 406-run target against the West Indies in Guwahati. Rohit and Shubman Gill provided India with a strong start, putting together a century partnership for the opening wicket.

Rohit’s entry into the 12,000-run club places him alongside some of the biggest names in ODI cricket and makes him the latest Indian after Tendulkar and Kohli to cross the landmark.

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