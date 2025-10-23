Rohit Sharma creates history, becomes first Indian to score 1,000 ODI runs against Aussies in Australia

Advertisement

Adelaide: India’s superstar opener Rohit Sharma has etched his name in history as he became the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs in India-Australia ODI matches in Australian soil on Thursday.

Rohit reached the milestone in the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval, Competing with him is Virat Kohli, who currently stands second with 802 runs, in the race to become India’s highest run-scorer against Australia in ODIs. In 21 matches, Hitman has slammed 1071 against Australia on their home soil, at an average of 56.36 and a strike rate of 89.32, including four hundreds and three fifties, with a best score of 171*.

Rohit played a brilliant knock of 73 runs in 97 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 75.26. The standout of his knock was undoubtedly two massive pull shots sent sailing into the stands for a six against Mitchell Owen.

Now in 275 ODIs and 267 innings, Rohit has scored 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69, with 32 centuries and 59 fifties and a best score of 264. Sharma also surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly to become India’s third-highest run-getter in ODIs. He has overtaken Ganguly, who made 11,121 runs in 308 matches at an average of 40.95, with 22 centuries and 71 fifties.

Since 2022, Rohit has scored 19 fifty-plus scores, and this was only the second one where he achieved the 50-run milestone at a strike rate under 100, with the last one being a 66-ball 50 against England during the ICC Cricket World Cup at home back in 2023.

This year in ODIs, Rohit has scored 383 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.30, with a century and two fifties, with a best score of 119. (ANI)