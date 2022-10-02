Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian captain to win a T20 series against South Africa in India

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma scripted history by becoming the first Indian captain to win a T20 series against South Africa in India. Sharma created the history after as India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati to seal the three-match T20I series by 2-0.

Chasing the target of 238 runs, South Africa could score 221 for 3 in 20 overs despite David Miller’s unbeaten 106 off 47 balls. Apart from Miller, Quinton de Kock also played a brilliant innings of 69 runs (not out) off 48.

Earlier, India posted a big total of 237/3 in 20 overs as Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 off 22 balls. Likewise, KL Rahul hit a 28-ball 57 while Virat Kohli scored 49 not out off 28 balls.

India vs South Africa playing XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Reza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorious, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi