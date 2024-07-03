Rohit Sharma appeals countrymen to celebrate T20 World Cup win with victory parade in Mumbai

Mumbai: “We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards,” Rohit Sharma appealed to the countrymen today.

Sharma shared the post soon after leaving for India. It is to be noted here that the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, which was stranded at Barbados for three days due to a category 4 hurricane after winning the T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the title clash, boarded the Boeing 777 flight from Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport today.

The Indian team along with the support staff, players’ families, board officials, and media persons is expected to land in Delhi early Thursday morning. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged the special flight for them.