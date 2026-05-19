Rohit, Kohli return as BCCI announces Test, ODI squads for Afghanistan series; Gill to lead

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Guwahati: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday unveiled the squad for the upcoming Test match and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

India is set to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series from June 14 to June 20, following a one-off Test starting from June 6.

Shubman Gill is set to lead the side in both formats, with KL Rahul appointed vice-captain in the longest format, replacing Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the 50-over format.

The team was announced by the Men’s Selection Committee, led by chairman Ajit Agarkar, along with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, R. P. Singh, and Pragyan Ojha, in the presence of BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are set to return to the top order in the blue jersey, while Ishan Kishan has been picked as the wicketkeeping option in the squad.

India has opted for three all-rounders, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar, while the spin attack will be spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav. The pace unit features Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, and Gurnoor Brar.

India have also included three uncapped players in the ODI squad, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, and Harsh Dubey. Rohit’s inclusion in the ODI squad, along with Hardik Pandya’s, is subject to fitness clearance.

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Veteran seamer Jasprit Bumrah and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have not been included in the Test and ODI squads.

In the red-ball format, India’s top order features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and KL Rahul. Devdutt Padikkal has also been included in the squad, while Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel are set to strengthen the middle order.

India’s pace attack features Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar. While the spin attack features Kuldeep Yadav, Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar.

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar.

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

(ANI)

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