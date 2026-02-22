Rohan Bopanna Inaugurates 11th Edition of New Delhi Marathon

Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Tennis Player Rohan Bopanna flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium the 11th edition of the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon on Sunday in the national capital.

The marathon also serves as a qualifying race for the upcoming Asian Games, offering athletes a pathway to international excellence.

Rohan Bopanna expressed his thrill seeing so many runners at the New Delhi marathon, and said flagging off the event feels amazing. He’s pumped to watch them stay motivated and crush it.

“It’s so wonderful to see so many runners here this morning, and it’s a beautiful feeling anytime I’m involved with some sport, and today to flag off this amazing event in New Delhi, the marathon, and to see these runners get here motivated and just encourage them to do a fantastic job feels amazing,” Rohan Bopanna said.

Olympic-medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh lauded the event, saying the Delhi Marathon is one of the city’s top events, drawing huge crowds and inspiring youth to get involved and stay motivated.

“Delhi Marathon is one of the best events in Delhi, and people participated in large numbers in it. The youth is very motivated to participate in such marathons,” Vijender Singh told the reporters.

The New Delhi marathon is set to be one of the largest sporting events in the country, with over 30,000 participants expected to take part.

The Indian Elite Marathon contingent — including Anish Thapa, Belliyappa, Man Singh Gopi T, Karthik, Akshay Saini, Bhagirathi Bisht, Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee, Ashwini Madan Jadhav, Disket Dolma, and Stanzin Dolkar will showcase the nation’s finest distance-running talent.

