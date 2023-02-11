Rishabh Pant shares first images of walking after 40 days of car crash

Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has shared his first picture on Instagram after undergoing another successful surgery in his road to recovery. This is the first picture pant has shared after 40 days of he was seriously injured in a fatal accident on December 30. Though, his car caught fire due to the incident, Pant was able to safely escape in time.

The famous cricketer has undergone several surgeries since the accident. The picture shared by Pant and the caption he wrote indicates that he is recovering well. According to reports, his burns are also getting better and will need 6-9 months to recover from injuries completely, said the doctors.

This long period of rest means he will surely miss this year’s Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev expressed his concern for the youngster and jokingly said that he wants to slap Pant as soon as he recovers from the injuries and tell him to look after himself.

Kapil Dev said that though he loves him very much, he is also angry with him, Pant’s absence has left the Indian team in tatters. Just like parents have the right to slap children when they make mistakes, Kapil wants to do the same to Pant after he has recovered.