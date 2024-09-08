Rishabh Pant makes a comeback to test as BCCI announces squad against Bangladesh

New Delhi: Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant made a comeback to test match as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced Indian squad against Bangladesh.

It is to be noted here that Pant had last played a Test match in December 2022. He also had recently made his return to red-ball cricket during the Duleep Trophy 2024.

Apart from Pant, two other Wicket-keepers have been included in the team are Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul. Ravichandran Ashwin also has been picked for the first match against Bangladesh, which will start from September 19 at the Chepauk in Chennai.

India squad for first Test against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.