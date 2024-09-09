Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav’s hilarious conversation goes viral, Watch video

The Duleep Trophy 2024-25 match is ongoing. On Sunday, India B won with an 76-run over India A at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The India A were all out for 198 in their second innings while chasing 275.

The victory was gained with the stellar 3/50 by left-arm seamer Dayal and support from his colleagues Mukesh Kumar (2/50) and Navdeep Saini (2/41).

Meanwhile, a hilarious conversation between wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav has gone viral. Rishabh Pant is playing for India B and Kuldeep Yadav is in India A.

The epic chat between the two star players was recorded via mic stump.

In the 41st over of India A’s chase, Kuldeep Yadav smashed a boundary on the fifth delivery of Sai Kishor’s over. Seeing this, Pant, who was standing behind the stumps, asked all the fielders to come closer as he anticipated that Kuldeep would be taking a single on the last delivery.

As Pant made the fielding changes, Kuldeep told him that he will not be taking a single. Hearing this, Pant hilariously asked him to swear on his mother.

Rishabh Pant – sab aage aao, ye single lega (everyone come close, he’ll take the single).

Kuldeep Yadav – main nahi luga (I won’t take the single).

Pant – Maa Kasam khale nahi lega (take mom’s swear then)

Talking about the match, in the first session of the day, India B made 184 all out in their second essay to muster a handy overall lead of 274.