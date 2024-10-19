Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record, Becomes fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 2500 Test runs

Rishabh Pant has achieved the milestone for the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 2500 runs in Test Cricket. On the Day 4 of 1st Test between India and England, Rishabh Pant has achieved the feat. Pant achieved this feat in just 62 innings. In doing so, Pant has surpassed the record held by MS Dhoni, who reached the feat in 69 innings.

Rishabh Pant has become the first Indian wicket-keeper to achieve the above-mentioned feat in less than 65 innings.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter started his innings on Day 4 with Sarfaraz Khan as the play resumed with 231/3 for India. Rishabh Pant scored 99 in 105 balls but fell 1 run short of a century. The left-handed batter scored 5 sixes and 9 fours in his innings.

India managed to score 462 runs till the end of their 2nd innings. As the light was not suitable for play, stumps were called for Day 4. New Zealand just needs to score 107 runs in their 2nd innings on Day 5 to win the match.