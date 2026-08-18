Rishabh Pant becomes fastest batter to hit 100 sixes in Test format

Advertisement

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has become fastest batter to hit 100 sixes in Test Format, surpassing Gilchrist’s record. This milestone was achieved during India vs Sri Lanka first test series in Galle today.

Pant’s 100th six was hit in just 4,918 balls play, beating former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist record who achieved it in 6,578 balls.

The 28-year-old cricketer is the only Indian player to achieve this goal and the fourth player in the world following Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Gilchrist.

Advertisement

Pant achieved the record in his 51st Test match. Stokes currently leads the overall Test sixes list with 138, followed by McCullum with 107.

His achievement further highlights his aggressive style of batting and his impact on Test cricket.