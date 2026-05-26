Rhys Williams to leave Liverpool FC after 16-year association with club

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London : Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of June, bringing an end to a 16-year association with the Premier League side after his contract expires next month.

The 25-year-old centre-back announced his departure through a heartfelt social media message on Monday, reflecting on a journey that began when he joined Liverpool’s academy as a nine-year-old.

“From signing as a nine-year-old boy, to leaving as a 25-year-old man. This club has let me fulfil things that dreams are made of,” Williams wrote.

He further added, “It’s been an honour to wear this shirt, rub shoulders with legends and play for the greatest set of fans in the world. Thank you to all the players, staff and everyone who’s had a part to play along the way. I will be forever grateful to have represented this club. Thank you, Liverpool.”

A product of Liverpool’s academy system, Williams was part of the club’s FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2019, which famously defeated Manchester City in the competition.

The defender made his senior debut under former manager Jurgen Klopp during a Carabao Cup third-round match against Lincoln City in September 2020.

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Williams emerged as an important figure during Liverpool’s injury-hit 2020-21 campaign, making 19 senior appearances overall, including 18 additional outings after his debut as the club struggled with a defensive crisis.

His contributions helped Liverpool secure a third-place Premier League finish and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Despite his early breakthrough, Williams spent much of the following years away from Anfield on loan spells. He represented clubs including Kidderminster Harriers, Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Port Vale and Morecambe.

Liverpool thanked the defender for his contribution and wished him success in the next chapter of his career.

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(ANI)