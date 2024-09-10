‘Real Madrid is the best club in the history of football’: Cristiano Ronaldo

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at Real Madrid is second to none. The Portuguese striker scored 450 goals for the Spanish giants and won the Uefa Champions League four times with the club which saw him being given the nickname ‘Mr Champions League.’

Los Blancos tend to leave things late and have made a name with their unbelievable comebacks. Their outings in the UEFA Champions League have seen them create iconic moments, the most recent being the 2023/24 semi-final victory over Bayern Munich, but the side has been called lucky on social media at times, something which Ronaldo has dismissed claiming that the club has a ‘’different kind of aura.’

“Real Madrid? People say that they are lucky in the UCL but no, they are not lucky. It’s just the best club in the history of football and I was so happy to play there. I became the all time scorer at the club, we won four Champions League, it was a pleasure!. At the Bernabeu, there’s a different kind of aura,” said Ronaldo on his YouTube channel.

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, perhaps the biggest name to play for Real since Ronaldo himself, is the biggest news in the current football landscape. The French striker scored a brace against Real Betis before the international break.

Ronaldo went on to lay his thoughts on Mbappe’s arrival and expected impact.

“I think Kylian is going to do very well at Real Madrid. The structure of club is very nice, solid. They have a great coach and president. He will do well there for sure,” he added.

Across a career which has seen him dominate Europe for over two decades, Ronaldo has proven to be one of the most prolific goal scorers in footballing history. His stints at Sporting Lisbon (5 goals) Manchester United (145 goals), Real Madrid (450 goals) Juventus (101 goals), Al-Nassr ( 68 goals) have seen him register his name in countless record books.

A six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo went on to name a few players who he believes have the potential to win the trophy in the future. The 39-year-old even named Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

“Kylian Mbappé can win the Ballon d’Or for the next few years, probably Haaland, Bellingham. Also, Lamine Yamal. I think this new generation has a lot of potential,” said Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal for club and country during the ongoing international break, A feat which has never been done before.