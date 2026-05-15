Real Madrid fans involved in heated exchange with club prez Florentino, players booed

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Madrid : Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had a heated exchange with his supporters during his side’s La Liga clash against Real Oviedo, which his side won 2-0.

The tensions between fans and the club’s top management reached new heights as Perez was captured arguing with fans situated near the presidential box, as per Goal.com. This season has been a frustrating one for the fans, without any major trophy to the club’s name, including a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal exit.

Despite their win and the fact that they are placed second with 80 points, it is futile as their arch-rivals, Barcelona, have already captured the La Liga title, making it back-to-back and winning it for the 29th time overall.

This confrontation between the club president and fans took place when Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were carrying out the pre-match handshakes with the Real Oviedo squad. Just a couple of days back, Perez had held a heated press conference, where he announced upcoming elections for the club’s top leadership.

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As per Goal.com, the atmosphere was such that the security staff had to intervene and pacify the fans, who made their anger known with banners saying, “Florentino, go now” and “Florentino, guilty”, which were removed by them.

Players also had to deal with fans’ anger as they faced jeers the moment pre-match warm-ups started, particularly Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. Vinicius, the Brazilian star, was booed heavily every time he got the ball in his hands. The club’s trophyless season and the loss to arch-rivals Barcelona, which sealed the La Liga title in the latter’s favour, have left fans frustrated.

In recent days, Florentino has also taken out his frustrations on Barcelona, saying that his relationship with the club is “completely broken” in a recent media interview, accusing them of paying the referees for favourable on-field decisions for close to two decades.

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(ANI)