Real Madrid confirm departure of captain Dani Carvajal after iconic career

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Madrid: Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that captain Dani Carvajal will bring his long association with the Los Blancos to an end at the conclusion of the current season, closing a 23-season journey that spanned from the youth ranks to the first team.

“Real Madrid CF and our captain Dani Carvajal have agreed to end a wonderful chapter as a player for our club at the end of the current season,” the club said in a statement.

Paying tribute to the Spanish defender, the club described him as one of its greatest modern-day legends.

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football,” the statement added.

Carvajal is one of the five players who, throughout the history of football, have managed to win 6 European Cups, and he has been part of a team that has starred in one of the most brilliant eras in our history.

He arrived at Real Madrid in 2002 and has defended our shirt for 23 seasons: 10 in the youth academy and 13 in the first team, with which he has won 27 titles: 6 European Cups, 6 Club World Cups, 5 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 2 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

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On the individual front, Carvajal was included in the FIFPro World XI 2024, won The Best FIFA Men’s XI 2024 award and was named Player of the Match in the 2024 Champions League final, where he also scored.

Club president Florentino Perez paid an emotional tribute, calling him a symbol of the club’s values.

“For Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, “Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its youth academy. His image alongside our beloved and unforgettable Alfredo Di Stefano laying the foundation stone of Real Madrid City will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and in the history of our club. Carvajal has always exemplified the values of Real Madrid. This is and always will be his home.”

Carvajal has played 450 games with our team, in which he has scored 14 goals.

With the Spanish national team, he has played 51 matches, becoming champion of the European Championship in 2024 and the Nations League in 2023.

The Santiago Bernabeu will host a tribute to the veteran defender during the club’s final league match this weekend. (ANI)

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