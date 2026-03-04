RCB to play five IPL 2026 home matches in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Indian Premier League 2025 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to play their five home matches in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and two in Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium Raipur for IPL 2026.

Most awaited Good news was delivered to all of us by the Karnataka state government as they had granted permission to host IPL and other international cricket matches in at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 17. This news brought smile on every RCB fan’s face. And a formal clearance was given on February 12 which officially opened doors for RCB’s home ground since 2008.

This good news comes after a lot of uncertainty that occurred on June 4, 2025 when RCB had won the IPL T20 Tournament and was having a parade for the same outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It is being said that The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has time till March 15 to complete all the pending works that includes gate widening which would help in smooth entry and exit of people as well as vehicles such as police vehicles and ambulances. This change in the Chinnaswamy Stadium has come after 11 deaths during last June’s IPL victory celebrations outside the stadium.