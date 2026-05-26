RCB Pacer Yash Dayal breaks silence on his absence in IPL 2026, says not my decision

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Bengaluru: RCB pacer Yash Dayal has finally opened up on why he has missed all the matches of the tournament even after being part of the 2026 squad.

Before the start of the season, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat revealed that Dayal would not feature for the Bengaluru side this year due to a “personal situation.”

He in a podcast reveals that he misses the team and the game adding to which he also mentioned that missing out the matches was not his decision.

The pacer has been alleged of sexual exploitation in one matter and in another separate case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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The FIR was registered on July 6, 2025 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Another at Jaipur’s Sanganer Police Station for allegedly raping a girl over a period of two years and also emotionally blackmailed her. It is also being said that he was false promising the girl for a cricket career and had called her at a hotel. For this a case was registered under POCSO Act against the RCB player.

Following the second case, Dayal wasn’t allowed to play in the UP T20 League that was held last year, he was signed by the Gorakhpur Lions for Rs 7 lakh.