RCB Captain Patidar Praises Rasikh’s Support for Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood Ahead of IPL 2026 Final

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Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar highlighted the importance of support ace pacers Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have received from the rest of the bowling group, citing Rasikh Salam Dar as an example, ahead of the team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood have been the backbone of defending champions RCB’s bowling in their impressive IPL 2026 campaign so far. Bhuvneshwar has picked up 26 wickets at an average of 18.15, making him the second-highest wicket-taker of the season, only behind GT’s Kagiso Rabada. Meanwhile, Hazlewood has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 35.15.

Notably, both Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood have received strong support from the rest of the bowling unit. Rasikh Salam Dar has picked up 16 wickets, while Krunal Pandya has also taken 13.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, captain Patidar emphasised that while Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood have been key performers, RCB’s success also depends on strong support from the rest of the bowling attack. He praised Rasikh Salam Dar for consistently delivering breakthroughs and stressed that winning matches and tournaments requires contributions from multiple bowlers, not just one or two stars.

“When you have top bowlers like Bhuvi and Hazlewood, you still need support from the other bowlers as well. The way Rasikh has come in and contributed to the team, providing those breakthroughs, has been important. You cannot win a competition or a match with just one or two bowlers. The way Rasikh has bowled throughout the tournament has been superb and it has really helped the team,” Patidar said.

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Patidar said that to win the competition, teams need a strong bowling attack, especially because high scores like 200-220 are now common. He noted that defending such totals is tougher, making quality bowling crucial. He added that both teams, RCB and GT, have shown excellent bowling performances throughout the tournament.

“If you want to win this competition, you need a good bowling attack. It is important to take wickets because these days it is easy to score 200 or 220. But defending those totals is more difficult, so you need a better bowling side. Both teams have the same strength in that regard. The way both teams have bowled throughout the tournament has been outstanding,” Patidar said.

Notably, while RCB have the likes of Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood, Rasikh and Krunal as their key performers with the ball, GT’s Kagiso Rabada (28 wickets), Rashid Khan (19 wickets), Mohammed Siraj (18 wickets), Jason Hodler (17 wickets) and Prasidh Krishna (16 wickets) have stood out in the IPL 2026.

(ANI)