Ravindra Jadeja joins Hardik Pandya in elite Indian all-rounder list following RR win

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Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second Indian all-rounder to get a double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20s.

Jadeja achieved this milestone during his side’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring an unbeaten 24* in 25 balls, with a four during a chase of 203 runs.

Now in 350 T20s and 254 innings, he has made 4,016 runs at an average of 26.59 and a strike rate of 130.47, with five fifties. He has also taken 238 wickets in 350 matches at an average of 30.70, with three four-fers and a five-for to his name and best figures of 5/16.

Overall, he is the 25th player to reach this double.

In the IPL, he has scored 3,291 runs in 258 matches and 200 innings at an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 129.87, with five fifties and a best score of 77*. He has also taken 173 wickets at an average of 30.31, with three four-fers and a fifer.

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Coming to the match, RCB was put to bowl first. Courtesy stand-out knocks from skipper Rajat Patidar (63 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Virat Kohli (32 in 16 balls, with seven fours), and Venkatesh Iyer (29* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes), RCB managed to put up 201/8 despite wickets falling regularly.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/32), Jofra Archer (2/33 in three overs), and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) were the top wicket-takers for RR.

During the run-chase, knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 in 26 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (81* in 43 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) outbatted RCB completely out of the game, chased down the total with two overs and six wickets in hand.

While RR went four wins in four matches, RCB lost their first game after two wins.

(Source: ANI)