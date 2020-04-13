New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak has seen the world come to a standstill and Ravindra Jadeja gave perfect example of the same when he told former England skipper Michael Vaughan how he cannot get the grass in his lawn cut due to the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Jadeja had shared a video with a sword in hand and written: “A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER. #rajputboy.”

Vaughan replied to the post and said: “Your grass needs a mow Rockstar.” To this Jadeja said: “@michaelvaughan yes but I don’t know how to cut it #coronaeffect.”

Vaughan has been active on social media with the sporting world coming to a standstill and even suggested that the IPL must be played even if on a later date.

“Here’s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC,” he had written on Twitter.

Former teammate Kevin Pietersen also backed Vaughan and also suggested a closed-door IPL if needed.