Ravi Shastri Receives 1st Jab Of Covid Vaccine Before 4th India-England Test

Ahmedabad: The Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Ravi Shashtri who is currently in Ahmedabad as a coach of the Indian team as a part of the four-match Test series against England, received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a city hospital here today.

In the post he whole-heartedly thanked the “amazing medical professionals and scientists for empowering India against the pandemic”.

“Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals and scientists for empowering India against the pandemic,Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination”.he captioned the image.

 

 

India’s inoculation drive entered its second phase on 1 March in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

