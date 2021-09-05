Ravi Shastri, India support staff put under isolation

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday said that four members of Team India support staff will remain in isolation after Ravi Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive.

“The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach, and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening,” he said in a statement.

They have undergone RT-PCR tests and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval,” Shah added.

On the other hand, India finished with 270/3 at stumps on day three at The Oval.. The tourists now have a lead of 171 with seven wickets remaining. Currently, captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are on the crease.

India opener Rohit Sharma scored his first overseas century (127 off 256 balls) during the third day’s play of the fourth Test. Likewise, Cheteshwar Pujara scored 61 off 127 balls.

(IANS)