Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday beat Haryana in an Elite Group C match of Ranji Trophy at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak, Haryana.

With this, Odisha topped the Elite Group C with 28 points after 4 wins and a draw.

Haryana had won the toss and opted to bat first on January 11, 2020. The home team scored mere 90 runs in their first innings. Shubham Rohilla top scored with 20 runs, while Odisha’s Suryakant Pradhan bagged 6 wickets.

In reply, Odisha mada 160 runs in their first innings taking a significant lead of 70 runs. Biplab Samntray top scored with 52 runs, while Sujit Lenka scored 26, Rajesh Dhupar made 24.

In the second innings Haryana managed to score 248 and set a victory target of 178 for Odisha.

The visiting team chased the victory target today with one wicket remained in hand. Rajesh and Biplap scored 32 and 30 runs respectively for the winning team.

Suryakant was adjudged as the Player of the match ward for picking up 11 wickets, 6 in the first innings and 5 in the second.