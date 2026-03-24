Rajasthan Royals becomes first IPL franchise to be sold for more than Rs 15,000 crore

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New Delhi: The IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has become the first ever franchise to be sold at a valuation for more than Rs 15,000 crore.

The franchise is reportedly completely sold to a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani at a price of Rs 15,286 crore.

It is being said that the owners of the franchise were wanting and talking about selling the 100 percent franchise from several months. The deal has been signed and the formalities of the transfer is likely to be completed before the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season and will be formally handed over to the new owner.

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Earlier Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was sold to Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group at Rs 94 crore and Torrent group acquired 67 percent stake of Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rs 57.5 crore.

About the founder:

Kal Somani owns enterprises in education technology, data privacy, AI governance and sports technology. He is also the founder of global giants such as IntraEdge, Truyo, Truyo.AI and Academian. He is also the co-owner of Motor City Golf Club and is an early investor in TMRW Sports and TGL Golf League.