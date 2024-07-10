Rahul Dravid refuses higher bonus for T20 World Cup triumph, asks for equal pay as support staff

Team India’s had coach during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rahul Dravid has refused the additional Rs 2.5 crore bonus offered by the BCCI. Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offered the bonus amount for leading the team to its victory in the T20 World Cup.

As per media reports, Rahul Dravid opted to take the same Rs 2.5 crore bonus as his support staff to ensure equality. The BCCI was to give Dravid Rs 5 crore bonus earlier, the same as given to the playing squad members.

However, he insisted for a reduction in his bonus to align it with the Rs 2.5 crore given to the other support staffs including bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T. Dilip, and batting coach Vikram Rathore.

Notably, BCCI announced 125 crore prize to the squad for T20 World Cup 2024 victory. Of which, Rs 5 crore had been allocated to each of the 15 playing members and Dravid. The support staff were set to get Rs 2.5 crore each. Furthermore, the selectors and travelling members of the squad would get Rs 1 crore each.

It is worth mentioning here that the Blue team created history by defeating South Africa in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 played on June 29th. The Team brought back the World Cup trophy home after 17 years. India had last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With this win, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has ended India’s drought for an International trophy.